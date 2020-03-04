Jagan next targets are BC castes along with Kammas?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s shocking treatments to one particular caste are very well-known. Everybody thought Jagan would stop such caste-based revenge taking attitude after the elections but it has continued and got out of control. Now, questions are being asked whether Jagan Reddy has begun similar caste-based attacks against the BCs. Why is the CM targeting BCs suddenly despite the fact that he himself announced BC declaration during elections? Political analysts say that he nine months YCP rule has caused enough disappointment among the BCs. YCP leaders are now doubtful that their party can no longer win BC votes like in 2019 general elections. Because of this reason alone, Jagan Reddy has decided to conduct local body elections by giving just 24 per cent reservations to the BCs. This is 10 per cent less than what BCs enjoyed for the last 26 years.

Why is Jagan risking to distance BCs whose population comes to nearly 50 per cent in the state? Originally, there were reports about Jagan’s plans to attract most sections of BCs through their conversions. But now, that possibility is appearing remote because of growing dissatisfaction levels among backward classes over lack of expected government benefits for them. Moreover, Jagan Reddy administration is dominated by either Reddys or SCs at all levels. Moreover, YCP government targetted all those BCs who have been known as TDP sympathisers. Analysts say that an unavoidable political situation has come now for Jagan Reddy to target BCs along with Kammas so as to create fear and win local body elections by misuse of power.