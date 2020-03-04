Allu Arjun aims Dasara Release

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he will start shooting for Sukumar’s film from the mid of this month. With RRR releasing in January and with several big-ticket films of Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan and others lined up for summer 2021, Allu Arjun at any cost has to release his film this year. Dasara is the next big season available and Allu Arjun is keen to join the Dasara race.

As of now, the makers of Prabhas’ next informed that the film will release during the season. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working on the target to release their film for Dasara as of now. If it misses the target, they will have to release this action thriller during the offseason in November or December. Allu Arjun is strict on completing the film at the earliest and release it for Dasara.

Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Vijay Sethupathi is the lead villain. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.