Producers Council to take a call on Dubbed Releases?

Krack producer Tagore Madhu approached the Producer’s Council over the recent theatres issue for his film in Sankranthi season. The film’s Nizam distributor Warangal Srinu alleged that Dil Raju and Sirish ignored Krack and lent their support for other films. An urgent meeting was planned last evening and Krack will get more number of screens from today. But this doesn’t make any difference argued some of the producers and filmmakers as the holiday season came to an end and the film is now running in decent number of screens. We have an industry where openings and first week numbers are very crucial for any film.

There is a debate going on about the dubbing movies getting a major number of screens during the holiday season which is turning out to be a dent for the revenues of Telugu movies. A couple of years ago, there was a huge debate when Rajinikanth’s Petta was announced for Sankranthi 2019 release. Neither the Film Chamber of Commerce or the Producers Council came to a firm stand about the release of the dubbed films during any holiday season. Some of the filmmakers strongly argue that the situations are not the same in Tamil Nadu and they give top priority for Tamil films after which the screens are shared for the films of neighboring languages.

If Vijay’s Master release was pushed in AP and Telangana, all the three Telugu releases Krack, RED and Alludu Adhurs would have minted more money and generated more revenues which is direct or indirect help for Telugu cinema. They would have shared the screens allocated for Master. The active producers and other filmmakers are raising the issue after a conflict arises and it is left in the backseat without finding the best solution. Hope a proper resolution will be locked at the earliest before such issues create tremors in Telugu cinema and among the filmmakers. The governing bodies should form a council to stage a hunt for the right solution. Else, more number of producers and distributors would head for a fight which will not be a great sign for Telugu cinema,