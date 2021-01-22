Varudu Kavalenu Birthday Teaser: Shaurya’s Classy Appearance

Naga Shaurya is one actor who is apt for class and mass roles. He has lined up various projects and out of which five will see theatres this year. Varudu Kavalenu helmed by first timer Lakshmi Sowjanya is one among them. Team Varudu Kavalenu has come up with a new teaser to wish Naga Shaurya on his birthday.

The teaser starts with Naga Shaurya showing off his six pack abs. Showing himself as well-off, Shaurya is seen selecting his dress and gadgets from his wardrobe. Finally, he is seen getting out from a corporate building.

Naga Shaurya appears classy and he will be seen romancing Ritu Varma in the film produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.