Staggering budget for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s last outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as the biggest hit in the actor’s career. He is currently shooting for his next film titled Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The movie is said to be an action thriller and it narrates about the ongoing sandalwood mafia in Seshachalam forests in Chittoor district. Most of the film will be shot in thick forests and outdoor locations. Hundreds of crew members should be present on the sets on a regular basis. As per the update, we hear, Pushpa is being planned on a budget of Rs 180 crores which is huge.

Sukumar is taking home Rs 25 crores for the film and Allu Arjun will be charging Rs 40 crores as remuneration for Pushpa. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar will be sharing the profits for the film apart from their remunerations. Pushpa also has a list of top-rated actors and top technicians working for the film that heaped up the budget. The film is planned to be completed in 150 working days. All these made the planned budget reach Rs 180 crores. Sukumar who is a perfectionist is known to reshoot some of the scenes if he is not convinced. He is also known for his last-minute changes to the script.

All these may even make the budget cross Rs 180 crores. Pushpa will have a pan Indian release and is expected to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this high voltage action thriller.