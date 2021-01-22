Jagan-BJP not ready for Tirupati bypoll before March

Utter confusion is prevailing on the date of Tirupati bypoll. All this was because of Vijay Say Reddy’s last statement that the local polls would be held only after March by which time Tirupati poll would be completed. But latest reports say that the YCP is not ready for the Tirupati poll also as long as Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is there as the State Election Commissioner. It is obviously to avoid any sort of influence of Ramesh Kumar on the byelection.

Every citizen of AP knows that CM Jagan is unwilling to allow Ramesh Kumar to carry out any election under his supervision. Only two months are remaining for Ramesh to retire.

However, the deadline for holding Tirupati bypoll is fast approaching. Ex Tirupati MP late Balli Durgaprasada Rao passed away on September 16, 2020. As per the Representation of People Act 1951, the byelection should be held within six months of the occurrence of the vacancy. As such, the Tirupati bypoll should be held before March 16, 2021. By this time, the six months period will expire.

If the election is to be delayed further, the Election Commission of India would have to decide this in consultation with the Government of India. Ultimately, the final decision will depend on the BJP and CM Jagan on holding the Tirupati bypoll because their feedback will be apparently considered at the Central level.