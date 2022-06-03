Producers’ Greed killing Theatrical Footfalls

The digital platforms turned out to be the other major source of entertainment after the theatrical experience. The footfalls in theatres have been reducing gradually if you exclude films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 which are meant to experience on big screen. At this time, it is the responsibility of the filmmakers to save the theatrical business but they are over greedy and are not bothered about the future. When the OTT platforms are offering more, the filmmakers are selling off the digital rights and granting early digital streaming dates. The makers of Acharya recently pocketed Rs 18 crores for the early digital streaming.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available on Amazon Prime and the film industry is left in shock by the move. Mythri Movie Makers is trolled for their move. The theatrical rights are sold for exorbitant prices and the films are heading for a digital release even before the distributors are recovering their investments. With the early digital release, a major section of audience are ready to wait for 2-3 weeks to watch the films at home instead of heading to theatres. The high ticket pricing is one more barrier for the audience. This strategy or trend is going to kill the theatrical business completely. It’s high time for the filmmakers to think twice about the future and save the theatrical market.