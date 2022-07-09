Project K gets the best Technology on board

Nag Ashwin and Prabhas have buckled up for an ambitious science-fiction drama ‘Project K’. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive films in the Indian film industry, which is mounted on a lavish budget. The 400Cr budget has released the team from the limits of spending to bring the best output. Project K team going to do wonders on screen by using technology and with the best cameras. The film is going to take the audience into the world of imagination. So the makers have brought in the Alexa 65, worth around Rs 8Cr.

Arri Alexa 65 has the ability to capture high-end motion pictures. This camera was earlier used in the making of Godzilla, Avengers and King Kong. Project K will be the first Indian film to use this camera and they are going to use this camera only to shoot a few scenes. The foreign technicians landed for operations. By this, the team has given us the lead that Project K will be a visual wonder. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Deepika Padukone is the lead actress. Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a prominent roles.