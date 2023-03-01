Project K is a Modern Day Avatar of Vishnu

As we all know, Prabhas’ Project K is a science fiction story. Producer of the film, Ashwini Dutt revealed that the film has completed 70% of the shooting and VFX work is going to take more time. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are going to wrap up their part of the shooting in less than 10 days.

Project K is high on fantasy and science fiction. Prabhas will be seen as the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, Ashwini Dutt revealed. Five international stunt choreographers are working on the project for action sequences. The film is going to stun the audience and this complete year Nag Ashwin will be working on the VFX work of the film.

Project K is slated to release worldwide on January 12, 2024. The movie is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 cr and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will be seen playing crucial roles in the film.