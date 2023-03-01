Allu Arjun Holidaying at Ranthambore National Park

Allu Arjun is currently on a break from his film shoot Pushpa: The Rule and is on vacation with family. According to a video posted by Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy, they are currently holidaying at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. Sneha is very active on social media and she keeps sharing a few adorable pictures of her children and sometimes updates of Allu Arjun too.

In the video, Allu Arjun seems to be enjoying a Tiger safari at National Park. He was seen spotting the Tiger through binoculars and passing it to his children. As per one more reel of Sneha Reddy, Allu family is staying in Six Senses Fort, Barwara.