Project K: Raiders are getting ready

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas. The director is setting up the new world for Project K and today the makers have released a second video talking about ‘Assembling the Raiders’. The first video was about the Skratch series and reinventing the wheel. This is the costliest film from the Vyjayanthi movies banner in Nag Ashwin’s direction.

In Project K, the army of the antagonist is called Raiders and is going to be represented with special costumes. Nag Ashwin is inventing a different universe for Project K. This Science fiction is going to mesmerize an audience with VFX work. On the flip side, Amitabh Bachchan is going to take more time to join Project K as the actor is still recovering from injury.