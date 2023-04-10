Vakeel Saab Sequel on Cards?

Venu Sriram is one of the directors who has not announced his upcoming film even after two years of his last film’s release. The director was in talks with several actors and the project got delayed due to various reasons. He is in talks with Nithin for his next and the film is tentatively titled MCA 2. He is also in talks with UV Creations for one more film.

Now in his latest interaction, Venu Sriram revealed that he is working on the Vakeel Saab sequel. The script work of the film is happening currently. Vakeel Saab got released on April 9th 2021 and he is in plans to materialize the sequel. Pawan Kalyan will not be available for Venu Sriram anytime soon because of his prior commitments. Meanwhile, Venu Sriram will complete his current projects.