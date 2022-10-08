‘Proud to be your brother’, Manchu Manoj tells sister Lakshmi in b’day post

Actor Manchu Manoj has penned an emotional birthday post for his sister, actress Lakshmi Manchu, who celebrates her birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Manchu Manoj wrote: “Happy Birthday to my life Lakshmi Manchua akka. So proud of all the great work you are doing.”

He said further: “Proud to be your brother always and thanks for always being there for me as a mother and best friend. Wishing you the best of everything akka. God bless you Shambo (sic).”

Lakshmi Manchu responded to her brother’s birthday wish saying: “Yipeee… Here’s to living life, full of fun, love, peace and adventure. Love you Manu.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh too was among the many who wished actress Lakshmi Manchu on her birthday.

On Instagram, Rakul wrote: “Happiest happiest birthday to my soul sista. You are unapologetic, liberated, kindest and beautiful inside out (sic).”

“Always stay the way you are HRH. You know I love you and though we aren’t celebrating together this year, here is a birthday memory we will never forget. Miss ya and have a great year Lakshmi Manchu”, Rakul added.