Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites to be held tomorrow

Kannada top actor Puneeth Rajkumar left the entire nation in shock after he breathed his last today because of a massive heart attack. He passed away in Vikram Hospitals, Bengaluru and the actor’s fans rushed to the hospital. The government of Karnataka issued a high alert and all the theatres are closed for the day. The sale of liquor is banned in Bengaluru to prevent any unexpected incidents. The mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar are brought to Kanteevara Stadium and will be kept for public visit.

His elder Vandhitha is studying in the USA and the last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar will be held after she returns back from the USA. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be held tomorrow with state honours. His wife and the family members are inconsolable. The entire Kannada film industry is left in shock with the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. He has done 29 films in his career and has a large fan base across the state. The doctors of Vikram Hospital told that there was no cardiac activity when Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the hospital. Rest in peace Puneeth Rajkumar.