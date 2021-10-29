Why TRS is silent on AP-Telangana merger proposal?

It’s been two days since Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani made a proposal to merge Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and make it a combined state that existed before June 2014.

Perni went on to say that even AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wants merger of AP and TS.

He offered to pass a resolution to this effect in AP Legislative Assembly if TRS government passes such a resolution in TS Legislative Assembly.

But there has been no response from TRS government or TRS leaders so far. Everyone expected that TRS leaders will fire at AP minister for talking about merger of TS and AP.

Perni made a similar statement even today (Friday) proposing merger of AP and TS. But still TRS ministers, MLAs are maintaining complete silence on this issue.

This silence has given ammunition to Opposition Congress and BJP to attack TRS.

They are questioning TRS silence and say their silence amounts to approval of TS, AP merger.

If TRS is really opposed to merger, why is it that their ministers and MLAs or senior leaders not opening their mouth against merger.

The more silence the TRS maintains, the more suspicion it creates in the minds of all.