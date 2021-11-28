Punished for saying “Namaskaram”!!!!

Is such an innocuous thing as folding hands in a namaskaram going to prove costly for Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy? Chevireddy detractors, who were waiting for an opportunity, pounced on him for doing a namaskaram to YSRCP’s “arch enemy” Chandrababu Naidu. The pro-YSRCP trolls seem to have a field day reviling Chevireddy.

During the recent floods, MLA Chevireddy was very active in preventing tank breaches and in providing relief material. He managed to get food grains and other essential items and carried them on his shoulders to supply them to the flood hit people. When the Rayalacheruvu was filled to the brim and threatened to maroon nearby villages, he was there to prevent breaches to the river. The pics and videos of Chevireddy involved in the relief works have gone viral.

While chevireddy was involved in the works at the Rayala Cheruvu, TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu came to the same spot to take stock of the situation. On seeing Chandrababu, who was much elder to Chevireddy, the latter folded his hands and greeted him. Several YSRCP leaders in Chittoor and Nellore, who could not match Chevireddy’s activist, lapped this clip up and tagged it to the YSRCP biggies.

It is reliably learnt that the YSRCP biggies have made enquiries about Chevireddy doing a namaskaram to Chandrababu. While Chevireddy’s acolytes are arguing that this was in consonance with the tradition of greeting the elders, many are not convinced. Now this conventional Namaskaram is giving sleepless nights to Chevireddy.