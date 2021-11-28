Allu Arjun lauds the dedication of Balakrishna

The pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda took place last night and top director SS Rajamouli, star actor Allu Arjun attended the event as Chief Guests. “I started my career watching the movies of Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. It is a honour to grace the event of Balakrishna garu who is a father figure for me. I have known Boyapati Sreenu even before the release of his first film Bhadra. I have seen his journey in his career. I loved the trailer of Akhanda and it is fantastic. Wish Akhanda is a booster for the career of Pragya Jaiswal” told Allu Arjun.

“Balakrishna garu is in this stage in Tollywood because of his addiction to cinema and his dialogue diction. I am in love with his diction and he is flawless with his dialogues. He is a real man on and off screen. I love this quality in him. After the pandemic, everyone wants the industry to be successful. Akhanda is the first biggie releasing after the second wave of coronavirus. I hope Akhanda will be a huge hit. Soon Pushpa should end up as a super hit and it should continue with RRR. I thank Balayya garu for inviting me for the pre-release event of Akhanda” told Allu Arjun.

