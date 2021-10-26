Punters bet on YSRCP margin, BJP votes in Badvel bypoll

Though Badvel bypoll is a clear cakewalk for the YSRCP and there is no doubt about the victory of YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha, betting has reached a crescendo over the verdict in Badvel. The punters have hedged their bets big time and even leaders of the respective parties too are joining the betting rings.

Interestingly, the BJP leaders and cadres are betting that the BJP would get up to 18500 votes. Most bettings are on how many votes the BJP would get. Similarly, the majority of the punters are betting on the majority that the YSRCP would get. If sources are to be believed, bets are being hedged for an 80000 majority for the YSRCP candidate Dr Dasari Sudha.

Sources say that the betting is in full swing in Proddatur and Jammalamadugu assembly constituencies. Sources say that in the Tirupati bypoll, a BJP leader reportedly hedged huge amounts claiming that the YSRCP would not get the claimed 4 lakh vote majority. With the YSRCP majority falling way too short of the 4 lakh mark, this former minister reportedly ended up winning Rs 5 crore.

Badvel bypoll was caused due to the demise of sitting MLA Venkata Subbaiah. He won by over 44000 votes against the TDP candidate. The TDP has opted out of the bypoll this time. But the BJP has put up Panatala Suresh as its candidate. The YSRCP has nominated VenkataSubbaiah’s wife Dasari Sudha as its candidate. The polling would be held on October 30 and the result would be out on November2.