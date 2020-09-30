Purandeswari hospitalised with severe Corona symptoms

Only two days ago, Daggubati Purandeswari was named as the BJP national general secretary. Ever since, countless party followers and admirers made a beeline to greet the former Union Minister personally. She has also been taking part in the party programmes continuously. Now, following fever, she underwent tests which showed that she was infected with Coronavirus.

Initially, Purandeswari preferred home quarantine and treatment. But, as her fever and cough increased, the family members admitted her to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The news has triggered concerns among the Nandamuri family all over.

For the past few days, Purandeeswari was busy taking part in BJP programmes. Especially the last two days, she was exposed to health risk following the arrival of party activists and visitors to congratulate her on her appointment to the top post. As she is now found Covid positive, all those who have come in contact in the past few days were asked to get Covid tests. Her family members were also undergoing tests.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also tested Covid positive but his symptoms were stated to be mild. Top leaders like Uma Bharati were also falling ill with the infection. Uma Bharati’s symptoms were severe and she was admitted to the hospital for special care.