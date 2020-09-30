Team Radhe Shyam flies to Italy

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming release Radhe Shyam. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set in the backdrop of Italy. The new schedule of Radhe Shyam commences in Italy from tomorrow and the entire movie unit flew to Italy last night. Some crucial episodes on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde will be canned in Italy for the next two weeks. Prabhas is returning back to work after a long gap.

The Hyderabad schedule of Radhe Shyam will start at the end of October and will continue without breaks. The makers erected sets of the film in Annapurna Studios. Made on a massive budget, the makers of Radhe Shyam are in plans to complete the entire shoot by the end of this year and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Radhe Shyam is said to be a periodic drama set in 1970s in Europe.