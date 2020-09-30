Mosagallu Scam To Be Exposed By Bunny

Vishnu Manchu’s Hollywood crossover film Mosagallu is based on the true events of a large-scale technical support scam that shook the entire world. The film’s key theme music released by Venkatesh received good response.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun who is a good friend of hero and producer Manchu Vishnu will expose Mosagallu and the size of their scam on October 3rd. What is it? We need to wait for few more days to know.

Vishnu Manchu seems to be utilizing the best resources to hike prospects on his film. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin Mosagallu Other interesting aspects of the film are Kajal Aggarwal plays Vishnu’s sister and Suniel Shetty is making his Tollywood debut.