The first collaboration of the Baahubali actor-director duo was a success, emerging second highest grosser for the actor behind Varsham. The film earned ₹16 crore share globally, helping Prabhas breakout with the masses.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections Nizam 5.55 Cr Ceeded 2.50 Cr UA 1.60 Cr Guntur - 1.20 Cr East 1.05 Cr Krishna 1.09 Cr West 0.90 Cr Nellore 0.70 Cr AP/TS 14.59 Cr Rest 1.45 Cr Worldwide 16.04 Cr