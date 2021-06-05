Puri Jagannadh’s Bollywood Plans

Puri Jagannadh is one director who can complete a project in the assigned budget and time. He is directing a pan-Indian film Liger that features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. There are speculations that Puri is in talks with Bandla Ganesh to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next. For now, Puri Jagannadh has no such thoughts as he is keen to take up pan-Indian projects. He is in talks with Karan Johar for a series of projects and they would be decided only after the release of Liger.

Puri Jagannadh has experience in directing Bollywood films and his working style suits them. Karan Johar is convinced with his work for Liger and he wanted Puri Jagannadh to stay back in Bollywood. Puri Jagannadh too is not in a hurry and he has a bunch of scripts ready to take up after Liger. The shoot of the film resumes soon and Liger releases this year. Ananya Pandey is the heroine in this boxing drama and Charmme is taking care of the production responsibilities for this pan-Indian project.