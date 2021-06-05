Samantha’s attempt winning the hearts

Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni essayed a role with negative shades for the first time in her career in The Family Man 2. The actress was trolled badly and the web series landed into controversies before the release. The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime and is getting rave reviews. Samantha’s performance turned out to be the major point of discussion. Samantha was tensed before the release of The Family Man 2 but she is now relieved and relaxed. Apart from a challenging role, she played Raji which was even bold on the screen.

The actress is now celebrating the success with joy and is reading all the reviews. Samantha during her pre-release interviews said that she would continue such attempts if Raji is widely accepted. This makes it clear that Samantha will soon pick up several challenging, interesting roles. As of now, she has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam that will release next year.