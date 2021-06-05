Raju phone issue, gives legal notice to ADG Sunil

Rebel MP Raghurama Raju has threatened to launch civil and criminal proceedings against AP CID Additional Director General Sunil Kumar. Raju issues a legal notice to the ADG asking to return his cell phone as early as possible. The cell phone was seized by the CID police when he was in their custody.

Mr. Raju has also taken strong objection that the CID police did not show anywhere in the reports or records that his iphone was seized by them during the custody. Even after he was given bail, the AP CID top officials did not bother to hand over the phone back to him.

The rebel MP told the CID ADG that there were many important details and information stored in the iphone. Much information was there regarding his professional and family related matters. Mr. Raju reminded the CID ADG that he was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee also.

Mr. Raju asserted that the CID police should return his cell phone as it was. He said that he needed the phone urgently to carry out his parliamentary functions as before.