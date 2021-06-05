Bollywood gets a major boost

Maharashtra happens to be the most impacted state of the country and is shut. The government announced a strict lockdown after the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus. With the cases coming down, the Maharashtra government announced five steps of unlock plan which will be implemented from Monday. Mumbai is granted to reopen the theatres with 50 percent occupancy and the government granted permission to resume the shoots of Hindi movies.

All the movie shoots will happen in a bubble without any movement and the social distancing guidelines should be followed. All the shoots should complete by 5 PM. All the restaurants, shopping malls and other shops are allowed to reopen with social distancing guidelines. This would be a huge relief for Bollywood as the operations would resume after more than a year.