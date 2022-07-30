Puri Jagannadh’s safe bet for Liger

Puri Jagannadh is the only Tollywood director who reached rock bottom and bounced back to the race several times in his career. Puri Jagannadh’s producers never lost big money as the director is quick to complete the shoot in packed schedules and in a tight budget. His films have no massive sets and he loves to shoot his films in realistic locales. The ace director is now set for the biggest bet in his career with Liger. The trailer brought good expectations to the film. There are several speculations about the film’s budget, non-theatrical and the theatrical deals.

Telugu360 has some exclusive information about the film’s budget. Karan Johar came on board as the co-producer of the film but he never invested a penny in the project. Puri Jagannadh pooled out the funds for the film. The budget heaped up slightly because of the pandemic. Two big sets are constructed in Mumbai and most of the film was wrapped in Mumbai. An important portion of the film is canned in USA. The makers closed the non-theatrical rights in advance and they fetched close to Rs 100 crores.

Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are taking minimal remunerations for the film and they would hold a lion’s share in the film’s profits. Karan Johar will release the Hindi theatrical version and he would take the profits from the Hindi version alone. The remunerations, budget, post-production work, interests and the promotional costs are recovered through the non-theatrical rights of Liger and Puri Jagannadh’s team is currently in a safe zone now.

The theatrical deals of Liger are sold for high prices and the team is betting big on the theatrical revenue. If the film fares well, Liger would be a huge profitable film for the team. Puri is spending a bomb on the promotions. Liger is hitting the screens on August 25th across the globe.