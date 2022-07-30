Exclusive: NTR’s contribution for Bimbisara

Nandamuri Kalyanram decided to slow down in his career and bounce back with the right project. He felt that Bimbisara is the right film and he was all excited after listening to the script. He wanted NTR to go through the narration and the top actor too was excited. After two and a half years of hard work, Bimbisara is gearing up for a grand release. NTR was active and he was in touch with the team of Bimbisara during the different phases of pre-production and post-production. NTR even watched the film’s rushes and was thoroughly impressed. He was the one who recommended MM Keeravani for the film. Keeravani came on board after NTR spoke positively about the film.

Keeravani took the film to the next level with his background score told NTR. Keeravani was reportedly paid Rs 1.75 crores for his work for Bimbisara. NTR even suggested various actors and technicians for the film. After watching the final output, he is extremely confident for his brother and the team of Bimbisara. The same confidence was visible during the pre-release event. The makers are even getting ready for the shoot of Bimbisara 2 this year. The scriptwork of the sequel is done and the pre-production work will commence soon after the release of the first installment.

Vassishta is making his directorial debut with Bimbisara and NTR Arts bankrolled this interesting attempt. Catherine and Samyuktha played the leading ladies in the film.