Puri’s next is a pan Indian project

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh tasted several blockbusters and his films have been remade in several Indian languages. His next film Fighter featuring Vijay Devarakonda will have a pan Indian release next year. As per the new update, Puri Jagannadh recently signed his next and it would be a Bollywood film. He penned an interesting script and narrated it to a young Hindi actor and got his nod. An official announcement about this pan Indian film will be made post lockdown.

Puri Jagannadh is not a new face to Bollywood. He directed Amitabh Bachchan in the past and he also attempted several other projects. All his Telugu films received wide response across the Hindi circles on YouTube and television. Charmme during her recent media interaction said that she is extremely thrilled with the upcoming pan Indian project of Puri Jagannadh. She said that this is one of the best scripts penned by Puri Jagannadh. We have to wait for some more time to know about the young actor who signed his pan Indian project.