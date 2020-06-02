Puri’s suggestions for Nishabdham Team

Anushka’s comeback film is titled Nishabdham and the film geared up for summer release. The unexpected coronavirus break spoiled the plans of the film. There are several speculations but the makers of the film denied the news of releasing the film on digital platforms. Nishabdham completed all the censor formalities and is waiting for release soon. As per the latest news, Puri Jagannadh watched Nishabdham in a special screening recently.

Puri who shares a close bonding with Anushka and the team of Nishabdham watched the film. After watching the film, Puri had some suggestions for the team. It was Puri who was quite interested to watch the film and the producers of Nishabdham arranged a special screening. The makers are in plans to announce the release date soon. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham features Anushka, Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.