Vamshi Paidipally following Krish

Gone are the days where directors used to wait for stars to team up for their upcoming projects. The directors are now occupied with enough work after the arrival of digital platforms. Some of the directors are earning huge by directing commercials. Krish is one director who is busy with a bunch of projects. Some of the web series are already out on Aha. He is working on a bunch of projects and he is producing some of them.

Vamshi Paidipally is the latest one to join the list. Vamshi Paidipally is working on the script for Mahesh Babu and he has ample time to start the project. Hence, Vamshi is in plans to direct a web series for Aha. He is currently working on the script and the talks are on. Vamshi Paidipally will also produce one more web series for Aha in this while. An official announcement about these projects would be made soon. Directors like Maruthi, Deva Katta, Nandini Reddy, Praveen Sattaru and others are already working on web series.