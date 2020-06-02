CM Jagan Delhi visit postponed at last minute

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is actually scheduled to leave for Delhi around noon today. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit shah and other BJP Ministers. For this, CM has taken prior appointments. But, fresh reports came that Amit Shah office has cancelled today appointment and postponed the same to Sunday. Accordingly, Jagan visit was cancelled at the last minute. Sources say that the CM may visit Delhi on Sunday to meet Shah and other Ministers there.

AP CM is widely expected to raise issues like Capital shifting, LG Polymers gas leak, CBI probe into Dr Sudhakar case and so on with Amit Shah. CM Delhi visit is assuming greater significance in view of his government’s completion of one year in power. Moreover, there is an increased attack by the BJP AP leaders on AP Government. From the beginning, BJP national leadership has always spoken of giving one year window period for Jagan Reddy to prove himself and gain some experience. Now that one year is over, BJP AP leaders have begun making outright attacks including making demand for resignation of Jagan Reddy.

Conflicting reports came out on the BJP stand regarding Capital shifting. Initially, BJP maintained that it was purely a prerogative of State but later there were statements like the BJP national leadership was also in favour of one capital at Amaravati.

Also, inter-state river water disputes with Telangana were another reason for Jagan Reddy to himself take up the issues with Union Ministers.