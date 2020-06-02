Tollywood makers eyeing a digital and theatrical release

The coronavirus outbreak will continue to have an impact on the film industry. The audience will not rush to theatres to watch films like before and they would be selective. It will take some time to get normalcy and several filmmakers are in plans to release their films across digital platforms. This is not viable for big-budget films. Several Tollywood filmmakers are now considering another option of digital and theatrical release.

Some of the films will release on a digital platform for now and they would head for a theatrical release once things turn normal. If the film has good content, they can rake decent money in theatres even after a digital release says a trade expert. He says not all the audience are watching films on digital platforms like Amazon, Netflix. There are a set of audience who will watch films in theatres. This would be a wise move from Telugu filmmakers.