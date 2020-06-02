Deepika Padukone takes up a new job

Top actress Deepika Padukone is spending time at home with her hubby Ranveer Singh since the lockdown was announced. The actress made her debut as a producer with Chhapaak and she is also the co-producer of ’83’, the biopic of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. With Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO of Reliance Entertainment) tested positive with coronavirus, Deepika herself stepped out to overlook the post-production work of the film. She felt that it would be a good decision to fill the gap and take care of the post-production work.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was initially planned for a summer release but it was hit by coronavirus. The post-production work resumed recently and a month’s work is left pending. Though there are speculations that the film will release on digital platforms, the makers trashed the rumors. The updated release date of 83 will be announced soon.