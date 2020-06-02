Singapore Telugu Samajam Plans Private Charted Flight For Stranded Telugu People

Singapore Telugu Samajam (STS) has come forward to help the Telugu people stuck in the country. STS President Ramakoti Reddy announced that a private chartered flight is being planned from Singapore to Hyderabad next week, to help stranded Telugu people come back home.

If you/your family wants to travel in this flight, please send your full name/Number right away, to singhydplane@gmail.com

They posted, “Singapore Telugu Samajam (STS) is still getting high volume of calls from Telugu people stuck in Singapore due to COVID19 travel restrictions and unavailability of flights. We are communicating and coordinating with relevant authorities to arrange flight from Singapore to Telugu states. To support our initiative and effort, we request all those waiting to travel back to Telugu states to register your interest at below link.

tiny.cc/APTGStrandedInfo ”

Singapore Telugu Samajam is a Non-profit Organization engaged in service to the Telugu Community in Singapore since 1975.