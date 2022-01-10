Pushpa 24 days Worldwide Collections – Hit

Pushpa is continuing its blockbuster run in the Hindi markets although the run of the film in other has almost come to an end. The film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 160 Cr so far and is expected to cross the 165 cr mark with the help of Hindi markets.

The film now stands at the fourth highest-grossing Tollywood film of all time when all languages are considered. It has grossed over 300 Cr worldwide which is only achieved by only three other films (Baahubali2, Baahubali & Saaho) so far. Only the Telugu Version of the film has done a distributor share of 109 Cr so far and this is almost closing. It is at 7th position when only the Telugu language is considered.

The film is a profitable venture, except for the AP where the film had ridiculous pricing from distributors. It is easy to blame reduced ticket prices for loss, but when you know that tickets are slashed and still have the rights at something like Rs. 48 crores, the fault is with you as a distributor and not the movie entirely. We have already written an article about the Hindi version and you can read it here

Area 24 days Worldwide Collections 10 Days World wide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections First Monday - 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 37.60 Cr 34.40Cr 31.20 Cr 28.25 Cr 24.90 Cr 17.90Cr 10.90 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 15.80 Cr 12.90Cr 11.20 Cr 10 Cr 8.90 Cr 6.30Cr 4.20 Cr 18 Cr UA 7.90 Cr 7.13Cr 5.90 Cr 5.15 Cr 4.40 Cr 3.05Cr 1.80 Cr 12.25 Cr Guntur 5.30 Cr 4.80Cr 4.21 Cr 3.81 Cr 3.47 Cr 2.83Cr 2.28 Cr 9 Cr East 4.70 Cr 4.15Cr 3.80 Cr 3.36 Cr 2.95 Cr 2.19Cr 1.43 Cr 8.10 Cr West 4 Cr 3.60Cr 3.30 Cr 2.80 Cr 2.55 Cr 2Cr 1.50 Cr 7.15 Cr Krishna 4.25 Cr 3.77Cr 3.44 Cr 3.08 Cr 2.71 Cr 1.91Cr 1.15 Cr 7.50 Cr Nellore 3.50 Cr 2.90Cr 2.60 Cr 2.27 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.65Cr 1.25 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 83.05 Cr 73.65Cr 65.65 Cr 58.72 Cr 51.93 cr 37.83Cr 24.51 cr 102 Cr KA 10 Cr 9Cr 8.5 Cr 7.5 Cr 10 Cr North India 36.20 Cr 20Cr 14.5 Cr 7 Cr 5 cr (valued) TN 11.5 Cr 8.3Cr 7.5 Cr 5.40 Cr 6 CR Kerala 4.40 Cr 4.1Cr 3.4 Cr 2.30 Cr 3 Cr (valued) Overseas 14.7 Cr 12Cr 11.30 Cr 9.30 Cr 13 Cr Worldwide 159.85 Cr 127.05 Cr 110.85 Cr 83.43 Cr 139 Cr