Bangarraju Theatrical Deals to be Slashed ?

Sakranthi biggies like RRR and Radhe Shyam are out of the race and Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju is expected to open with a bang all over. The makers closed the theatrical deals in quick fraction and they fetched record prices among the films of Nagarjuna. The distributors of Andhra Pradesh promised to honour their commitment only if the theatres in the state are screened with 100 percent occupancy. In a sudden shock, the government of Andhra Pradesh imposed restrictions. All the theatres in AP will have to operate with 50 percent occupancy from tomorrow.

The government also imposed night curfews from 11 PM to 5 AM which means that the fourth show in the state will be impossible. With 50 percent occupancy and three shows per day, the distributors of Bangarraju will now renegotiate and get the deals revised. Most of them are in plans to slash down the theatrical deals by 40 percent as per the update. The discussions are currently going on and things will be finalized today. When things are going absolutely good for Bangarraju, the government of AP imposed restrictions. For now, the government of Telangana did not impose any rules.

Bangarraju is an entertainer directed by Kalyan Krishna and Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty played the lead roles. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are the producers.