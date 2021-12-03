Pushpa Hindi Rights: A Costly Mistake for Mythri

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with his upcoming movie Pushpa. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The makers sold off the Hindi rights even before the shoot commenced. Sukumar and Allu Arjun had plans of a Hindi theatrical release soon after the shoot commenced. Goldmines Telefilms acquired the rights for a huge price couple of years ago. After Allu Arjun changed plans, the makers of Pushpa tried hard to convince and revise the agreements.

Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms is now presenting the Hindi version of Pushpa. AA Films will distribute the film. Mythri Movie Makers will have to bear the release expenses for the film and Goldmines Telefilms will take the major share from the profits while AA Films will get a percentage for releasing the film across the North Indian circuits. Mythri will have to bear the risk but will get a minimal share in the profits because of selling the Hindi rights in advance. Pushpa is hitting the screens on December 17th.