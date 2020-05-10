Pushpa is a ‘Made in India’ project

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar are all set to work together for Pushpa and the film is announced for release in all the major Indian languages. A budget of Rs 6 crores has been allocated to can an action stunt that lasts for 6 minutes on screen. The film was planned to be shot in Thailand and other foreign locations along with India as per the script’s demand. With the coronavirus outbreak, Sukumar and his team changed the entire plan.

Sukumar is planning the schedules perfectly to prevent any unwanted wastage. All the foreign locations are replaced with Indian locations so as to provide employment for Indian film workers. Allu Arjun and Sukumar will soon meet to discuss about the pay cuts to support the producers during this coronavirus pandemic. Pushpa will continue to be a pan Indian project and will release next year. Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.