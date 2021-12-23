Pushpa rocks the North Indian Box-office

Pushpa (Hindi dub) is having a blockbuster run in the North India circuits and is surprising the trade. The film has collected 23.30 Cr Nett so far with a distributor share of 12 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film here are valued at 5 Cr and the film had recovered more than double of it.

After a decent turnout on the opening day, the film collections kept on improving. Collections on the sixth day are higher than the opening day. The film is rocking in the Mumbai circuit and territories like CP ( Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Southern and Eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh), Bihar, and Odisha. In circuits like Delhi/UP, the film is collecting at low levels but it is rock steady. The film has surpassed the net of KGF (21.50 Cr) in flat six days and is heading for a full run of at least 45 Cr (KGF – 44 Cr).

The full run collections will also depend upon the no of screens the makers are going to hold in the coming weeks as there are two Bollywood biggies, 83 on 25th Dec & Jersey on 31st Dec releasing.

So far films like Baahubali2, Saaho, KGF which are Big budgeted films have achieved hit status in North India. Pushpa being a regular type of movie is going to achieve this feat which is a great sign for future films.