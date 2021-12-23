Renegade MP RRR to join the BJP?

Which way will renegade YSRCP MP from Narasapur, Kanumuri Raghuramakrishnam Raju, go in 2024 ? After annoying and angering the party leadership with his vituperative and incisive attacks, he cannot hope to get an MP ticket from the party. The only option left for him is to contest on some other party’s ticket.

The YSRCP is going hammer and tongs against him. RRR was even jailed on some charges or the other. Even after securing a bail, he had to remain hospitalized for sometime allegedly due to the ‘treatment’ he was given during his incarceration. The party has even lodged a complaint with the Speaker and sought RRR’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. All these only mean that he would never get the YSRCP ticket.

There were rumours that the TDP would give him the party ticket in 2024. The YSRCP has even alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was behind RRR’s belligerence. In fact, RRR was recently present at the Tirupati rally of the Amaravati farmers and Chandrababu had warmly hugged him on the occasion. All these gave an impression that RRR would join the TDP.

But, now it is emerging that he is planning to join the BJP. Sources close to him say that he could get Raju community’s votes if he contests from Narasapur. There are fair chances of his winning if there is an alliance of Jana Sena, TDP and the BJP. RRR is said to be in touch with both the parties for the ticket.