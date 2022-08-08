Pushpa Team busy in Prague

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are all set for the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule. The film’s budget is completely revised and the shoot commences in September. Sukumar along with the music director Devi Sri Prasad and producer Ravi Shankar are currently in Prague for the music sittings. The tunes of Pushpa: The Rule are locked in Prague currently. Sukumar along with his family is also holidaying in Prague along with his work. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar hiked their remunerations for Pushpa: The Rule.

Rashmika, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil will reprise their roles from the original. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa: The Rule will have its theatrical release during the second half of next year. The expected budget of Pushpa: The Rule is said to be Rs 350 crores. Allu Arjun asked the makers not to close the non-theatrical deals of the film. Pushpa: The Rule will head for a pan-Indian release.