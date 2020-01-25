PVP aims a comeback to Telugu cinema

Prasad V Potluri, a renowned businessman and film producer has been away from films for some time. Last year, he produced Evaru and the film raked decent revenues. He has been in plans to make a strong comeback with a big-budget film this year. Even before the release of Maharshi, PVP along with Dil Raju paid an advance amount of Rs 2 crores (1 crore each) for the director Vamshi Paidipally.

Vamshi is now busy preparing the script for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie that will roll from summer. PVP is in plans to co-produce the film along with Dil Raju and make a strong comeback to Telugu cinema. With no lead actor allocating dates for PVP, he is in plans to produce Mahesh Babu’s film. His banner PVP Cinema is in talks for a bunch of concept-based films that will roll this year. PVP aims a strong comeback this year.