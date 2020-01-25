Exclusive : #Prabhas20 release date and overseas rights

After featuring in big budget action drama Saaho, Telugu star Prabhas is playing a lover boy in his next film which is tentatively called as #Prabhas20. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film is set in the backdrop of Europe and it is said to be a period love story. Pooja Hegde is playing Prabhas’ romantic interest in this film.

Telugu360 has also exclusively learnt that the overseas rights of this film have been bagged by a renowned distribution house for 25 Crores. This includes the rights for all languages and the business in individual countries is now open for local distributors. Even though Saaho failed to match the skyrocketed expectations, #Prabhas20 is red hot in trade circles.

There is a lot of suspense in audience and trade circles over the film’s release date. In a recent media interaction, Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju announced that the film will hit the screens in Summer 2021. This has created some confusion in media and industry circles. However, our sources close to the team denied the news. It is learnt that the makers are planning to release the film for Dusheera this year. They are looking to wrap up the shooting part by mid this year and get the film ready for October release, added the source.

UV Creations is bankrolling the film on a hefty budget.