Radhe Shyam first week worldwide collections – All Time Disaster

Radhe Shyam has a disastrous first week with a worldwide distributor share of 78.75 Cr. The film has crashed on Monday and there is nothing much to tell about the film after that. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 200 Cr and the film is expected to have an estimated valued loss of 115 Cr which is never heard before in Indian Cinema. The film in its second is a washout in all languages except for Telugu.

Area first week worldwide collections 4 days Worldwide Collections 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Nizam 23 Cr 22.45 Cr 21.50Cr 10.80 Cr Ceeded 7.10 Cr 6.90 Cr 6.60Cr 3.70 Cr UA 4.48 Cr 4.32 Cr 4.10Cr 1.94 Cr Guntur 4.30 Cr 4.15 Cr 4.02Cr 2.60 Cr East 4.20 Cr 4.01 Cr 3.87Cr 2.60 Cr West 3.26 Cr 3.15 Cr 3.02Cr 2.05 Cr Krishna 2.58 Cr 2.46 Cr 2.34Cr 0.95 Cr Nellore 2.08 Cr 1.97 Cr 1.87Cr 1.14 Cr Total AP/TS 51 Cr 49.41 Cr 47.32Cr 25.78 Cr Karnataka 4.30 Cr 4 Cr North India 10 Cr 8.7 Cr Tamil Nadu 1 Cr 0.9 Cr Kerala 0.15 Cr 0.15 Cr Overseas 12.30 Cr 11.50 Cr Worldwide 78.75 Cr 74.66 Cr