Radhe Shyam first week worldwide collections – All Time Disaster

Telugu360
Radhe Shyam has a disastrous first week with a worldwide distributor share of 78.75 Cr. The film has crashed on Monday and there is nothing much to tell about the film after that. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 200 Cr and the film is expected to have an estimated valued loss of 115 Cr which is never heard before in Indian Cinema. The film in its second is a washout in all languages except for Telugu.

Areafirst week worldwide collections4 days Worldwide Collections3 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 Collections
Nizam23 Cr22.45 Cr21.50Cr10.80 Cr
Ceeded7.10 Cr6.90 Cr6.60Cr3.70 Cr
UA4.48 Cr4.32 Cr4.10Cr1.94 Cr
Guntur4.30 Cr4.15 Cr4.02Cr2.60 Cr
East4.20 Cr4.01 Cr3.87Cr2.60 Cr
West3.26 Cr3.15 Cr3.02Cr2.05 Cr
Krishna2.58 Cr2.46 Cr2.34Cr0.95 Cr
Nellore2.08 Cr1.97 Cr1.87Cr1.14 Cr
Total AP/TS51 Cr49.41 Cr47.32Cr25.78 Cr
Karnataka4.30 Cr4 Cr
North India10 Cr8.7 Cr
Tamil Nadu1 Cr0.9 Cr
Kerala0.15 Cr0.15 Cr
Overseas12.30 Cr11.50 Cr
Worldwide78.75 Cr74.66 Cr

