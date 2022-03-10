Radhe Shyam Worldwide Pre-release Business – Third highest for any Tollywood film

Radhe Shyam Worldwide Pre-release Business

Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 11th March. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 200 Cr. The film is having excellent advances in the Telugu States though it is below par outside. Other languages are having very poor advance and can pick up once the word of mouth comes into play. Theatrical rights are the third-highest for any Tollywood film behind Baahubali2: The Conclusion, Saaho and all three belong to Prabhas before the mighty RRR arrives.

Area Pre release Business Nizam 40 Cr advance Andhra 50 Cr ratio Ceded 15 Cr advance AP/TS 105 Cr KA 13 Cr NRA TN 6 Cr (valued) ROI 50 cr (valued) Kerala 2 Cr (valued) Overseas 24 Cr (own) Worldwide 200 Cr