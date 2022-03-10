Radhe Shyam Worldwide Pre-release Business – Third highest for any Tollywood film

Radhe Shyam Worldwide Pre-release Business
Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 11th March. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 200 Cr. The film is having excellent advances in the Telugu States though it is below par outside. Other languages are having very poor advance and can pick up once the word of mouth comes into play. Theatrical rights are the third-highest for any Tollywood film behind Baahubali2: The Conclusion, Saaho and all three belong to Prabhas before the mighty RRR arrives.
|Area
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|40 Cr advance
|Andhra
|50 Cr ratio
|Ceded
|15 Cr advance
|AP/TS
|105 Cr
|KA
|13 Cr NRA
|TN
|6 Cr (valued)
|ROI
|50 cr (valued)
|Kerala
|2 Cr (valued)
|Overseas
|24 Cr (own)
|Worldwide
|200 Cr