Radhe Shyam Worldwide Pre-release Business – Third highest for any Tollywood film

Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 11th March. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 200 Cr. The film is having excellent advances in the Telugu States though it is below par outside. Other languages are having very poor advance and can pick up once the word of mouth comes into play. Theatrical rights are the third-highest for any Tollywood film behind Baahubali2: The Conclusion, Saaho and all three belong to Prabhas before the mighty RRR arrives.

AreaPre release Business
Nizam40 Cr advance
Andhra50 Cr ratio
Ceded15 Cr advance
AP/TS 105 Cr
KA13 Cr NRA
TN6 Cr (valued)
ROI50 cr (valued)
Kerala 2 Cr (valued)
Overseas24 Cr (own)
Worldwide 200 Cr

