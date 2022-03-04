Radhe Shyam XD Telugu Premieres in Cinemark

Great India Films is ecstatic to announce that we have secured a few XD shows with Cinemark for Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on Thursday 3/10. We are happy that Cinemark was able to confirm large format screens in spite of a large Hollywood movie in theaters.

We are also working with other theatre chains for Large Format screens.

Movie Name: Radhe Shyam

Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde

Director: Radha Krishna

Producer: UV Creations

Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Run time: 138 minutes (Telugu, Tamil); 140 minutes (Hindi).

Premiere Shows start in USA from 1:30 PM EST on Thursday March 10 2022

Ticket prices for Hindi and Tamil are regular theater pricing. XD Shows State Area City Theatre Name Circuit CA Los Angeles Orange Orange Stadium Promenade 25 + XD Cinemark CA San Jose-Bay Area Milpitas Milpitas Great Mall 20 + XD Cinemark CA San Jose-Bay Area San Jose San Jose Oakridge 20 + XD Cinemark FL Jacksonville Jacksonville Tinseltown 20 + XD Cinemark FL Orlando Orlando Cinemark Festival Bay 20 + XD Cinemark MD Baltimore Hanover Egyptian 24 + XD Cinemark TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Grapevine Tinseltown 17 + XD Cinemark TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Plano Cinemark West Plano 20 + XD Cinemark TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Plano Legacy 24 + XD Cinemark TX Houston The Woodlands Tinseltown 22 + XD Cinemark TX Houston Webster Cinemark 18 + XD Cinemark VA Washington D.C. Fairfax Fairfax Corner 14 + XD Cinemark