Radhe Shyam XD Telugu Premieres in Cinemark

By
Telugu360
-
0

Great India Films is ecstatic to announce that we have secured a few XD shows with Cinemark for Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on Thursday 3/10. We are happy that Cinemark was able to confirm large format screens in spite of a large Hollywood movie in theaters.

We are also working with other theatre chains for Large Format screens.

Movie Name: Radhe Shyam
Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
Director: Radha Krishna
Producer: UV Creations
Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
Run time: 138 minutes (Telugu, Tamil); 140 minutes (Hindi).
Premiere Shows start in USA from 1:30 PM EST on Thursday March 10 2022
Ticket prices for Hindi and Tamil are regular theater pricing.
XD Shows
State Area City Theatre Name Circuit
CA Los Angeles Orange Orange Stadium Promenade 25 + XD Cinemark
CA San Jose-Bay Area Milpitas Milpitas Great Mall 20 + XD Cinemark
CA San Jose-Bay Area San Jose San Jose Oakridge 20 + XD Cinemark
FL Jacksonville Jacksonville Tinseltown 20 + XD Cinemark
FL Orlando Orlando Cinemark Festival Bay 20 + XD Cinemark
MD Baltimore Hanover Egyptian 24 + XD Cinemark
TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Grapevine Tinseltown 17 + XD Cinemark
TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Plano Cinemark West Plano 20 + XD Cinemark
TX Dallas-Ft. Worth Plano Legacy 24 + XD Cinemark
TX Houston The Woodlands Tinseltown 22 + XD Cinemark
TX Houston Webster Cinemark 18 + XD Cinemark
VA Washington D.C. Fairfax Fairfax Corner 14 + XD Cinemark

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here