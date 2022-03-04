Radhe Shyam XD Telugu Premieres in Cinemark

Great India Films is ecstatic to announce that we have secured a few XD shows with Cinemark for Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on Thursday 3/10. We are happy that Cinemark was able to confirm large format screens in spite of a large Hollywood movie in theaters.
We are also working with other theatre chains for Large Format screens.
|Movie Name: Radhe Shyam
Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
Director: Radha Krishna
Producer: UV Creations
Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
Run time: 138 minutes (Telugu, Tamil); 140 minutes (Hindi).
Premiere Shows start in USA from 1:30 PM EST on Thursday March 10 2022
Ticket prices for Hindi and Tamil are regular theater pricing.
|XD Shows
|State
|Area
|City
|Theatre Name
|Circuit
|CA
|Los Angeles
|Orange
|Orange Stadium Promenade 25 + XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|San Jose-Bay Area
|Milpitas
|Milpitas Great Mall 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|San Jose-Bay Area
|San Jose
|San Jose Oakridge 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|FL
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|Tinseltown 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|FL
|Orlando
|Orlando
|Cinemark Festival Bay 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|MD
|Baltimore
|Hanover
|Egyptian 24 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Grapevine
|Tinseltown 17 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Plano
|Cinemark West Plano 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Plano
|Legacy 24 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|Houston
|The Woodlands
|Tinseltown 22 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|Houston
|Webster
|Cinemark 18 + XD
|Cinemark
|VA
|Washington D.C.
|Fairfax
|Fairfax Corner 14 + XD
|Cinemark