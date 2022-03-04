Allu Arjun to return back to Pushpa 2 Work

Stylish Star Allu Arjun kept an ample amount of hard work for Pushpa and the first installment is a massive hit. The actor’s performance is widely appreciated and Allu Arjun is currently on a break. He is on a trip to Rishikesh and the actor took a spiritual path for a week. Bunny will return back to Hyderabad this weekend and he will meet Sukumar next week. The script discussions of Pushpa: The Rule will commence next week and the shoot is expected to start from the mid of April. The schedules will be planned after the final script gets locked.

The makers already locked the dates of Fahadh Faasil who will be seen in a full-length role in the second part. He is occupied with several films and hence the actor was informed about his role and the dates. Anasuya and Sunil too will have important roles in Pushpa: The Rule. Devi Sri Prasad completed composing a couple of songs and the music sittings too are happening in Hyderabad. Sukumar will make script changes if needed after his crucial meeting with Allu Arjun. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens next year.