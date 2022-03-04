Ram Charan and Sukumar to team up

Ram Charan and Sukumar worked together for Rangasthalam and the film is named as one of the classics of Telugu cinema. Charan’s transformation and his performance in the role of Chitti Babu received wide applause. Both Charan and Sukumar decided to work together once again but they are busy with their current commitments. Telugu360 has exclusively heard that Sukumar met Ram Charan recently and discussed about a plot. Charan was excited and he gave his formal nod for the idea.

The project will start during the last quarter of 2023 if everything goes well. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the project and Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music. Charan will complete Shankar’s film and Gautam Tinnanuri’s project in this while. Sukumar will complete Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and Vijay Deverakonda’s film after which he will commence the work of Charan’s project. More details are expected soon.