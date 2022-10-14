Raghurama predicts early polls in AP

YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Friday, predicted early polls in Andhra Pradesh. He said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to go for early election on three capitals slogan.

The MP said that the state is likely to see the next round of election in April-May in 2023. He said that the chief minister had directed some of the ruling party MLAs to send their resignations on three capitals issue in support of decentralisation.

Once some MLAs quit the Assembly, the ruling party would start debate and campaign in the state on decentralisation and target the opposition TDP, he said. He further added that the ruling party had already started a campaign on decentralisation and the Saturday’s rally in Visakhapatnam is a clear indication to read Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mind.

The MP said that the chief minister would seek the resignations of the remaining MLAs and dissolve the Assembly so as to have the election in early 2023. The strategy of the chief minister is very clear, he said and added that the chief minister was planning to hit the sentiments of the people of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema against Amaravati.

The next Assembly elections would be held with clashes among the people of the three regions, the MP alleged and blamed the chief minister for trying to use the sentiments for political gain. He also alleged that the YSR Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy were planning to create law and order problems in the state to stop the Amaravati farmers from continuing their padayatra to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district.

The MP blamed the chief minister for closing the Godavari bridge at Rajamahendravaram for maintenance at a time when the Amaravati farmers were about to cross the river. He made an appeal to the Union government to direct the officials and the state government to open the bridge for the farmers to walk through.